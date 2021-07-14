   
Portable sauna comes to Brussels park this weekend
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Those still staying in Belgium for the summer will be able to take advantage of an unusual experience this weekend, with the news that a temporary sauna will be set up in a city park. 

    The event – to celebrate the relaunch of the SONA beer by Kiosk Radio and Brasserie de l’Ermitage – will bring the Koti Sauna mobile sauna to the Kiosk bar in Brussels Park on Saturday 17 July.

    The portable sauna is the brainchild of French-Finnish entrepreneur Anna Clarac, who created Koti to expose Brussels to sauna culture. Normally set up to hold ten people, the timeslots this weekend – from 1:00 PM to 7:30 PM – will be for 6 people only.

    Additionally, “everyone also has to shower before a turn and disinfect their hands,” Clarac told Bruzz.

    A swimming costume or towel is required at all times as the event is taking place in a public space. Towels will be available for hire on-site in case you forget.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times