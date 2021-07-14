Portable sauna comes to Brussels park this weekend...

Those still staying in Belgium for the summer will be able to take advantage of an unusual experience this weekend, with the news that a temporary sauna will be set up in a city park.

The event – to celebrate the relaunch of the SONA beer by Kiosk Radio and Brasserie de l’Ermitage – will bring the Koti Sauna mobile sauna to the Kiosk bar in Brussels Park on Saturday 17 July.

The portable sauna is the brainchild of French-Finnish entrepreneur Anna Clarac, who created Koti to expose Brussels to sauna culture. Normally set up to hold ten people, the timeslots this weekend – from 1:00 PM to 7:30 PM – will be for 6 people only.

Additionally, “everyone also has to shower before a turn and disinfect their hands,” Clarac told Bruzz.

A swimming costume or towel is required at all times as the event is taking place in a public space. Towels will be available for hire on-site in case you forget.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times