Flemish study grant reform to include exceptions for vulnerable students

Flemish Minister for Education and Work Zuhal Demir. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The study grant reform in Flanders is set to include exceptions for students considered to be vulnerable, according to the office of the Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir.

The Flemish government plans to tighten the rules for study grants to save €34 million. On Thursday, the Flemish Christian Democratic party, CD&V, called for exceptions to protect vulnerable students.

CD&V MP Brecht Warnez argued that students facing serious challenges, such as caregivers, those with disabilities, or severe illnesses, should not be affected by these stricter conditions.

The proposed reforms include stricter controls, raising the age limit to 30, and increasing the minimum number of study credits required to 50.

CD&V has warned that these changes could lead to 1 in 3 students – nearly 25,000 – losing their study grants.

"This reform undermines the foundations of equal educational opportunities," Warnez said, calling for social fairness within the system. He urged granting exceptions for sick students or caregivers, even if they fail to meet the credit requirement.

In response, Education Minister Zuhal Demir’s office clarified that exceptions are indeed included in the plan.

The exceptions are set to cover students with recognised disabilities, elite athletes, recognised artists, working students, and those in exceptional social or individual situations. Such situations include caregiving roles and medical reasons, the minister’s office clarified.

The reform was approved last week by the Flemish government and will be included in the programme decree presented to the Flemish Parliament in the coming weeks. The minister criticised the way the reforms are currently being portrayed.