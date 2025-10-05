Plans afoot to transform site of long-vacant wholesale store

20131001 - SINT-PIETERS-LEEUW, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows a man walking by the logo of the Makro cash and carry supermarket in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Tuesday 01 October 2013. BELGA PHOTO SISKA GREMMELPREZ

The Makro site in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw is set to be given a new lease of life after standing empty for three years.

According to HLN, the former wholesale store will give way to a mix of public facilities, retail, offices and green spaces in the coming years.

Jumbo and Hubo move in first

Supermarket chain Jumbo and DIY retailer Hubo will be the first to move onto the 8.5-hectare site along Bergensesteenweg. Both are expected to open their doors in early 2026, using the old Makro building temporarily. Once new developments are complete, the two stores will relocate into purpose-built facilities.

“This way, the site will already contribute in the short term to the local economy and employment,” said Dirk Deroose, CEO of site owner LCV Real Estate, quoted in HLN.

A long-term vision for the community

The municipality has struck a deal with LCV Real Estate to turn the area into a multipurpose hub. A hectare of the site will be sold to the town, which plans to build a new municipal swimming pool and a police station.

“For Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, this is a strategic location,” Mayor Jan Desmeth (N-VA) told HLN. “I am pleased that we have found a balance between the general interest of our residents and the economic interests of the site owner.”

The current Brabantpoort police station will be replaced, and the new pool will serve primarily for swimming instruction, responding to local demand.

Greener, more accessible space

Today, 88 percent of the area is paved. That figure will drop to less than half as the redevelopment introduces a park on the former Makro restaurant side, providing open views of the Zenne Valley.

The outdated Makro buildings will be demolished to make way for multi-story retail and office spaces. “We want a site that will endure for the next 50 years,” Deroose explained to HLN. Across Belgium, all six former Makro sites are expected to see similar overhauls, with a combined investment of around €600 million.

Timeline

The municipality aims to complete all permits by 2030, with construction beginning in the next legislative term. In the meantime, the gas station and McDonald’s on the site will continue to operate as usual.

