Belgium in Brief: Don't panic, don't panic!

Credit: Belga/Be-Alert

If you live in Brussels and have a phone, then you may get an alert today at some point. Don't panic, though – it is just part of the Belgian authorities' emergency preparedness testing measures.

It is easy to dismiss these tests as we go about our busy lives as somewhat irrelevant or irritating, but recent events should make us think again. It is not being alarmist to suggest that we should all consider from time to time where or how we might cope, shelter, or endure any emergency event or prolonged period of unforeseen disaster, be it climate or health-related or otherwise, and what we can do to prepare for that.

This is just one of the articles on The Brussels Times website today. So maybe after you have read it, just take five minutes to make a little list and perhaps check if you have spare batteries for that torch and some extra tins of beans in the cupboard when you go home later.

