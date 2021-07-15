   
Belgium in Brief: Rain, Rain, Rain
Thursday, 15 July, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Rain, Rain, Rain
    Thursday, 15 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    In some parts of the country, the heavy rainfall today is mostly causing people to wish they were still in bed, but some provinces are experiencing real problems as a result of the flooding.

    In the east of the country, a young man died, and in Liège, a 50-year-old man drowned in his cellar. In Luxembourg, a 15-year-old girl is still missing after she was swept away by the Ourthe river.

    Additionally, fears that the Meuse river may completely flood over the course of today are growing – which would only cause more damage for nearby towns.

    “Our country is currently hit by extreme rainfall. We sympathise deeply with all affected families and local authorities,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Twitter.

    He also stated that emergency services are being deployed across the country, and that Belgium can count on international assistance.

    How is the situation where you are? Let @johnstonjules know. Or @maithechini, since she wrote it today.

    1. Belgium no longer considers UK a ‘very high risk’ country for travellers

    Belgium is no longer considering the United Kingdom as a “very high risk” country for all travellers coming and returning from the country, according to the latest update of the list. Read More.

    2. Severe rainfall: Two dead as Belgium calls for help from neighbouring countries

    Heavy rainfall and mass flooding across Belgium has resulted in at least two people dying, thousands of houses being damaged or collapsing and Belgium calling for international help. Read More.

    3. ‘There’s abuse in the Brussels rental market’: Parliament to tackle exorbitant rents

    The Brussels Parliament is looking to establish a rent commission aimed at addressing high rental rates, as the price of housing continues to climb in the Belgian capital. Read more.

    4. 100+ artists and thinkers take up the cause of hunger strikers

    More than 100 artists, thinkers and prominent personalities have put their names to an open letter in support of the Brussels hunger strikers. Read more.

    5. Most vaccinated people in Belgium want compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers

    Around three-quarters of vaccinated people in Belgium (75%) are in favour of compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers, however, this support is significantly lower among those who work in the sector who oppose vaccination. Read more.

    6. Flemish parliament endorses abolition of compulsory voting in local elections

    The Flemish parliament meeting on Wednesday gave the green light for the abolition of compulsory voting in local elections, which will apply for the next elections in 2024. Read more.

    7. More countries reopen markets to Belgian pork as African Swine Flu subsides

    Belgium’s struggling pig farming sector received some good news in the form of a lifting of embargos on Belgian pork for some of the countries which had banned imports after citing concerns regarding African Swine Fever (ASF). Read more.