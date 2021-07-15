Belgium in Brief: Rain, Rain, Rain

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
Around three-quarters of vaccinated people in Belgium (75%) are in favour of compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers, however, this support is significantly lower among those who work in the sector who oppose vaccination. Read more.
Belgium’s struggling pig farming sector received some good news in the form of a lifting of embargos on Belgian pork for some of the countries which had banned imports after citing concerns regarding African Swine Fever (ASF). Read more.