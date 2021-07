This Friday’s Consultative Committee has been postponed due to the bad weather, which has resulted in at least two deaths and heavy flooding across many parts of Belgium.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced this after Thursday’s meeting with the different regions, according to reports from De Standaard.

“The Consultative Committee has been postponed to a time next week, which still has to be determined,” De Croo’s spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times.

The Committee was expected to discuss the current epidemiological situation, as well as the next stop of the relaxations in Belgium’s “summer plan,” that was planned to take effect on 1 August.

The bad weather and severe rainfall, which has led to all trains in the south being cancelled and thousands of houses being damaged, was cited as the reason behind the postponement.

De Croo expressed his condolences to the families who have been badly hit by the weather conditions on Twitter, and said that “helping all the affected communities and families is now the number one priority.”