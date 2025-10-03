Belgium sets out to conquer US west coast in the shadow of Donald Trump

FEB-VBO CEO Pieter Timmermans, Princess Astrid of Belgium and Belgian Foreign Trade Agency Chairman of the Board Didier Malherbe pictured during a press briefing on the Belgian economic mission to USA West Coast, in Brussels, Tuesday 16 September 2025. The mission to the USA will take place from 4 to 12 October 2025. Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga.

A Belgian delegation of over 500 participants, including representatives from 218 companies, officials, and academics, will visit California from 4 to 12 October for a "multi-sectoral economic mission" led by Princess Astrid.

The mission will spotlight technology firms, aerospace, defence, design, architecture, and entertainment sectors, aiming to boost their visibility and forge connections in California, the wealthiest US state with a GDP exceeding $4 trillion (14% of the US total).

The programme begins in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, strategically chosen for its technology giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce. It will then move to Los Angeles, the entertainment hub, where audiovisual companies will engage with industry leaders.

Princess Astrid will be joined by Defence Minister Theo Francken, also responsible for foreign trade, Small Business Minister Eléonore Simonet, Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, and Walloon Economy Minister Pierre-Yves Jeholet.

Francophone universities, typically key participants in Belgian economic missions, will scarcely be represented. The CREF (Council of Francophone Rectors) explained this decision as a response to the Trump administration’s ideological restrictions on certain research topics. Rectors expressed concerns about potential censorship risks.

Similarly, VUB Rector Jan Danckaert and UGent Rector Petra De Sutter will not attend. Danckaert cited visa concerns stemming from his public stance on academic freedom, while De Sutter opted to avoid potential diplomatic incidents.

Despite California’s position as a technological powerhouse and a Democratic stronghold, the broader US political climate under Republican President Donald Trump has provoked unease internationally, especially regarding tariffs and freedom of expression.

However, the US remains the world’s largest economy, with a projected nominal GDP of over $29 trillion in 2024. In 2023, it was Belgium’s top non-EU trading partner, with €28 billion in exports—7.6% of Belgium’s total exports, a figure that has nearly tripled in a decade.

California, ranked as the world’s fifth-largest economy, plays a significant role in this strong trade relationship. Belgium has 123 companies operating in the state, employing around 4,500 people with an estimated payroll of $487 million.

“These princely missions offer exceptional opportunities to open doors for our companies,” remarked Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub.brussels. “It will be an intense week, but the effort pays off, with participating firms securing an average of 1.5 contracts per mission.”