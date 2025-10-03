Belgium in Brief: Droning on...

Credit: Belga/CityMesh

Finally, they've reached Belgium. After a week of multiple sightings, disruptions to transport across Europe and even an EU summit specifically dealing with the issue, Belgium last night had its own mini wave of the flying objects.

I'm speaking of drones, of course. While it looks like the 15 craft that appeared over the military base here were flown by locals and were benign rather than malicious, the issue of these types of incursions is a growing threat. Even if they are not deployed by malign state actors, they can still have a huge effect on our daily lives.

Just last night, Munich airport had to cancel flights, and the same has happened across Europe in the last few days – even as European leaders were trying to formulate plans to combat drone invasions.

And whilst they may come up with state-wide policies, once again it seems policymakers and security services are behind the curve of technology, and do not know what to do about drones in individual citizens' hands, which can prove extremely anti-social or even harmful to the rest of us. The proliferation, ease of use, affordability and size of drones mean that this is only going to get worse unless we get a grip now.

Speaking of UFOs... take a look at this article on The Brussels Times website today. I think we can definitely file this under the "weird and wonderful Belgium" category!

