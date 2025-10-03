Police close shisha bar after finding stash of drugs, money and laughing gas

Capsules containing nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. Credit: Flickr Commons

The Brussels-North police seized 420 bottles of nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas”, from a shisha bar in Schaerbeek, they announced on Friday.

On 20 September, officers conducted an inspection of the shisha bar on the Chaussée de Louvain. During the inspection, they found three bottles of nitrous oxide behind the counter and saw several people smoking in a non-authorised area.

In a subsequent search of the premises, they found 420 bottles of nitrous oxide of various sizes, as well as 16 grams of marijuana, and nearly €12,000 in cash.

The possession and recreational use of nitrous oxide cartridges have been prohibited in the Belgian capital since 1 April 2020. Misuse of the substance, which has euphoric effects, poses risks such as burns, asphyxiation, vomiting, and neurological or cardiac complications.

Following the inspection, the police issued seven official reports. Four individuals were detained, and the establishment was sealed off.