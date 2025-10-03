Yellow warning issued as Belgium set to be battered by 'Storm Amy'

Strong winds are expected to hit Belgium on Saturday. Credit: Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a yellow wind warning from Saturday at 08:00 until the same time on Sunday morning.

The warning will apply to all provinces until Saturday evening but will extend to 08:00 on Sunday along the coast due to an active rain system passing through.

An escalation to an orange warning level remains possible for coastal areas.

Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 90 km/h on Saturday. The IRM also notes that stronger gusts may occur locally in the afternoon or evening.

The severe weather is caused by remnants of Hurricane Humberto, which formed last week over the Atlantic Ocean. The storm has now been officially named Amy in Europe .