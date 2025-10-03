Trainee nurse stabbed by patient in Brussels hospital

The incident took place in the hospital's Horta site in Laeken. Credit: Google.

A 22-year-old trainee nurse was stabbed on Thursday by a patient in the psychiatric wing of Brugmann Hospital in Brussels, officials have confirmed. The incident took place in the hospital's Horta site in Laeken.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office stated that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening but will prevent her from working for several weeks. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, she was attacked with a broken mirror.

The suspect, a man in his thirties, was restrained at the scene and taken into custody. Authorities have opened an investigation and requested a magistrate to handle the case as an attempted murder.

According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, the suspect has admitted to the attack but does not understand his actions. He has since been placed under arrest. The incident appears to stem from severe mental health issues, the spokesperson added.