   
‘Passed through the eye of the needle’: worst is over in Maaseik, says mayor
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 July, 2021
Latest News:
‘Passed through the eye of the needle’: worst...
Three men break through wall to rescue elderly...
European Parliament and Commission divided on whether Frontex...
France’s minister of justice charged with suspected conflict...
Several initiatives launched to provide help to victims...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 July 2021
    ‘Passed through the eye of the needle’: worst is over in Maaseik, says mayor
    Three men break through wall to rescue elderly woman from flooding home
    European Parliament and Commission divided on whether Frontex can be trusted
    France’s minister of justice charged with suspected conflict of interest
    Several initiatives launched to provide help to victims of flooding
    Belgium declares 20 July a ‘national day of mourning’
    Hungary makes vaccination compulsory for health care workers
    Brussels Staycation: for the travel-wary, plenty of options at home
    Further risk of flooding: Dyke breach in Limburg and across Dutch border
    Child trafficking action: 92 underage victims identified and 33 smugglers arrested
    MEPs issue harsh report on border agency Frontex
    Head of military intelligence dismissed over Conings affair
    End of a long road: Parliament approves Belgian pandemic law
    Consultative Committee will take place on Monday following postponement
    Belgium in Brief: What If The Dyke Breaks?
    60 percent of EU citizens satisfied with the state of democracy in the Union
    ‘Stay away from Maaseik’ as dyke threatens to break, mayor warns
    Revealed: Rubens used stock portraits to populate his paintings
    European funding to support growth at Port of Antwerp
    Young travellers who became infected in Spain ‘left to fate’ by travel organisation
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Passed through the eye of the needle’: worst is over in Maaseik, says mayor

    Friday, 16 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    The situation in Maaseik, Limburg. Credit: Belga

    Just like the Dutch city of Maastricht, the situation in Maaseik in the province of Limburg has stabilised and the water level of the Meuse river is lowering slowly, according to mayor Johan Tollenaere.

    The works to raise and strengthen the dyke wall in the area of Heppeneert have ended, and the water level is dropping very slowly as the dyke is holding.

    “I dare say we have escaped the worst. I am hopeful that we will get out of this. We have really passed through the eye of the needle,” Tollenaere said on Flemish radio on Friday afternoon.

    “Around noon, the security services told me that if the water rose another five centimetres, it would be lost,” he said. “The situation has been very critical.”

    Related News:

     

    Still, Tollenaere called on residents and locals to remain cautious, as the water is only receding very slowly in places like Heppeneert, at the critical point of the dyke.

    “The fire brigade is saying [that the water recedes] about one centimetre per hour. The most critical part will be over, but it is too early to celebrate because there is still a lot of water coming in,” he added.

    Additionally, the water level remains very high water, and Maaseik’s banks and dykes were ravaged.

    “We continue to monitor the situation closely, and a lot of security services and the army remain present to assist us in case of a possible flood/damage breach,” said Tollenaere.

    According to Tollenaere, no houses have been flooded in Maaseik, and he is not aware of any major damage, but that does not mean the situation is under control. Residents who left the area or were evacuated from their houses cannot yet return to their homes.