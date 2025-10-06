Strike continues at frozen fries maker Clarebout over sale bonus

An employee walks in the steam cooking room where potatoes are peeled in vats at the Clarebout factory -a French producer of frozen potato products- in Bourbourg, near Dunkirk, northern France, on February 25, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Workers at Clarebout Potatoes continued their strike on Monday, demanding a bonus after the West Flemish company was sold for billions.

The strike began on Thursday and has affected all sites, including Nieuwkerke, Waasten, Moeskroen, and Dunkirk in France. Clarebout employs approximately 3,000 people across these locations.

Marie-Line Colin of the socialist union FGTB Horval confirmed the strike will persist. She stated that the union has yet to receive an invitation from the management to begin negotiations.

The unrest stems from the recent sale of Clarebout Potatoes to the American company Simplot for an undisclosed amount believed to be in the billions. Employees are calling for a bonus in light of the sale.

Management had offered a payment of €500 net per worker, but staff deemed the amount insufficient.

Clarebout Potatoes, founded by Jan Clarebout, is a global leader in frozen fries for private label brands. Details of the sale price remain undisclosed.