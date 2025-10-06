Belgium in Brief: The art of the Belgian deal

Credit: Belga

Belgium this week is stepping into the reality of the world with a Trump-led US. The Federal Government has sent a trade mission to California, and as very clearly and publicly stated, it's not about politics, it's about deals.

The delegation is made up of some of the brightest and highest-profile politicians, and Belgium, like the UK and other countries with a monarchy, has included Princess Astrid on the trip, knowing that this extra sprinkling of regal stardust always goes down well with Americans, with Californians especially, and with Trump in particular.

There are a surprising number of Belgian enterprises doing good business with the US, and with California specifically, particularly in the areas of tech, pharmaceuticals and defence. But Belgium is being smart by including universities and academic establishments on the trip as well.

Although the mission is not about politics, this aspect is very much taking into account the political climate in educational institutions in the US currently. With defunding of research and universities stateside, there is an opportunity for Belgium to attract US experts – a brain gain – to pursue projects and high-level research in this country, which could ultimately prove to be the biggest win of all.

