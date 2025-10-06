SNCB to make train travel cheaper for up to 80% of passengers

Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand

The Belgian railway operator SNCB's new pricing system will make train travel cheaper for 70 to 80% of passengers, especially during off-peak hours, weekends, and for frequent travellers.

It will introduce the new pricing system on Wednesday, 15 October.

The changes include the launch of a new discount card called Train+, which offers additional benefits such as reduced fares and a capped maximum price for tickets.

According to SNCB, this is the biggest overhaul of its pricing system in 30 years. The company aims to encourage more people to choose trains, with a target to increase ridership by 5 to 9% over the next three years.

The Train+ card will provide a 40% discount on off-peak journeys. These periods include trips starting before 06:00, between 09:00 and 16:00, and after 18:00, as well as all weekend travel.

Holders of the Train+ card will pay no more than €14 for a one-way ticket, while young people, seniors, and those eligible for increased social benefits (BIM) will never pay more than €5.50 for a single journey.

The personalised card will cost between €4 and €6 per month or €32 to €48 annually.

Additionally, ticket prices will now be calculated per kilometre, and passengers will automatically receive the most favourable fare.

For very long journeys, the maximum fare will be based on 120 km instead of the current 150 km, resulting in a 20% price reduction for such routes.

Young people under 26, seniors aged 65 and over, and BIM beneficiaries will also enjoy an additional 40% discount.

