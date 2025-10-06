UN refugee agency cuts 5,000 jobs due to global 'political choices'

Illustration shows the logo of UNHCR on the tee-shirt of a woman during a visit of Mavrovouni Camp in Mytilene, Lesbos island. Credit: Belga

The United Nations’ refugee agency, UNHCR, has cut 5,000 jobs this year, a quarter of its workforce, due to significant funding cuts for international aid.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi criticised the "political choices" behind the budget reductions during a speech in Geneva on Monday.

Grandi, who will step down in December after two terms, previously described the situation as "bleak", citing reduced contributions from the US and other nations.

The original estimate of 3,500 to 4,000 job cuts has now risen to nearly 5,000, highlighting the escalating financial challenges faced by the agency.

Grandi warned that the agency urgently needs $300 million to avoid severe funding shortages, which he said could lead to a "very difficult start in 2026."

UNHCR expects to receive only $3.9 billion by the year’s end, $1.3 billion less than last year and around 40% of its projected budget.

In response to the funding crisis, UNHCR has reduced its budget request for next year to $8.5 billion.

A total of 185 UNHCR offices worldwide have been affected by the cuts.

