Belgian police to hold extra checks for distracted driving this week

A person demonstrates the use of a mobile phone in a car, Saturday 14 October 2023 in Lierde. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Police will carry out extra checks on distracted driving on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 October, with a focus on smartphone use behind the wheel.

The federal police have identified distraction as one of the leading causes of traffic accidents and road safety issues.

Research shows that between 5 and 25% of road accidents are caused by distracted driving, according to a police press release. Talking on the phone while driving is reported to triple the risk of an accident.

To improve road safety, integrated police forces regularly conduct prevention and monitoring campaigns. Twice a year, the local and federal police set up 48-hour intensified checks on driver distractions, including this operation on 7 and 8 October.

The checks will take place nationwide at designated locations and through mobile patrols. Police will have both visible and undercover officers to detect violations discreetly.

