Belgian director Felix van Groeningen starts filming new movie

Italian actor Christian Sassella, Italian actor Alessandro Borghi, Belgian director Charlotte Vandermeersch, Belgian film director and screenwriter Felix Van Groeningen, Italian actor Luca Marinelli and Italian actor Lupo Barbiero pose during a photocall for the film "The Eight Mountains (Le Otto Montagne)" at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2022. Credit: Belga / AFP

Director Felix van Groeningen has begun filming his new movie, Let Love In, featuring his wife, Charlotte Vandermeersch, in the lead role.

The film reunites van Groeningen and Vandermeersch with Italian actor Luca Marinelli, known for his role in The Eight Mountains.

The screenplay was co-written by van Groeningen, Vandermeersch, and Anne Paulicevich.

According to the filmmakers, Let Love In tells the emotionally turbulent story of a couple grappling with their demons after a long-hidden affair comes to light.

A seeming relationship crisis evolves into a chance for healing and reconnection, exploring themes of honesty, freedom, intimacy, and the meaning of love.

Luca Marinelli, who previously collaborated with the Belgian duo on ‘The Eight Mountains’, co-stars in the film. Shooting is currently taking place in Belgium.

Van Groeningen debuted as a director with Steve + Sky and followed it with films including Days Without Love, The Misfortunates, The Broken Circle Breakdown, and Belgica.

His later work includes ‘Beautiful Boy’, starring Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell, and ‘The Eight Mountains’, which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Let Love In is scheduled for release in cinemas in October next year.

Related News