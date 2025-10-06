Scrapping of senior ticket by SNCB causes concern

© SNCB

The Flemish seniors’ organisation OKRA has come out against a decision by railway operator SNCB to scrap the senior ticket, warning that it will make longer train journeys more expensive for the elderly.

From 15 October, SNCB will introduce new ticket pricing. For those aged 65 and over, the €8.50 fixed-price senior return ticket, valid for journeys starting after 9 a.m. on weekdays, will be discontinued. Instead, seniors will receive a standard 40% discount on regular ticket prices.

Additionally, all passengers can purchase the Train+ discount card. For 65+ passengers, this card – costing €4 per month or €32 per year – offers an extra 40% discount during off-peak hours and at weekends. This can increase the total discount to up to 64%. For seniors, a single journey in second class with the Train+ card will not exceed €5.50.

However, OKRA is concerned that longer journeys will become significantly more expensive for the elderly.

“Take a day trip from Antwerp to Ostend, for example. With the current senior ticket, a return costs €8.50 if you travel after 9 a.m. With the Train+ card, a single trip is capped at €5.50, meaning the return journey costs €11,” the organisation noted.

“Including the monthly card fee, the total rises to €15 - 75% more than the current senior ticket,” it explained.

The group also warned of the added complexity for passengers. “Travellers will need to puzzle out and calculate which option is cheapest,” OKRA pointed out. “This is further complicated by the fact that this depends on future journeys and whether they fall during off-peak hours.”

OKRA also voiced concern about digital access for older people. “Those familiar with online tools can use the app and online module to determine whether the Train+ card is worthwhile,” it noted. “However, 17% of low-income 55- to 74-year-olds do not have home Internet access, according to the King Baudouin Foundation.

“Similarly, earlier research shows that only 35% of those over 75 own a smartphone. For many, managing tickets via the SNCB app is simply not feasible.”