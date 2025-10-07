Relatively mild autumnal Tuesday with light drizzle expected

Cloudy skies over the Royal Palace of Brussels. Credit: Helen Lyons / The Brussels Times.

The weather on Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with occasional light drizzle, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Low clouds may reduce visibility in the Ardennes highlands, while some brief clear spells are expected, particularly in the west of the country. Maximum temperatures will range between 14 and 18°C.

Winds will generally be light from the west to southwest, occasionally moderate along the coast, and variable in direction over the southern regions.

In the evening and overnight, little change is expected. The weather will remain calm and predominantly dry, with extensive cloud cover that may occasionally limit visibility.

Clear spells will be scarce. Minimum temperatures will range between 8 and 14°C. Winds will be light and variable, leaning towards southwest near the coast.

Additionally, the RMI has issued a warning about unfavourable conditions for the use of domestic heating systems and water heaters. It advises vigilance for symptoms such as headaches or nausea, which may indicate carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.