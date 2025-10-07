One in four young people still use nicotine thanks to rise of vapes

A woman blows smoke from an electronic cigarette in San Jose on May 14, 2024. Credit: Belga

A quarter of young people used nicotine last year, according to the 2023-2024 VAD student survey shared on Tuesday by the Flemish Institute for Healthy Living.

While the number of young smokers continues to decline, the use of e-cigarettes is on the rise. The institute is calling for stricter enforcement and greater awareness efforts.

The study revealed that e-cigarettes have largely replaced traditional tobacco cigarettes among young people. Of the 24.9% of youths who use nicotine, 23.5% regularly vape.

Most young smokers also use e-cigarettes, and more than half of 17- and 18-year-olds have tried vaping.

"Vaping is driving the persistently high nicotine use among young people, despite stagnating smoking rates," the institute stated.

Weekly vaping among youths has increased from 6.5% to 9%, and the number who carry a vape daily has nearly doubled. Flavoured options and bright designs are major attractions, with four in five young vapers citing curiosity as their reason for trying.

The Institute for Healthy Living is urging continued efforts to combat the use of tobacco and other nicotine products.

Although selling nicotine products to minors is illegal, 30% of teens under 16 and 70% of those over 16 report easy access to both vapes and tobacco.

The institute also stresses the importance of education, both at school and at home, about the health risks associated with smoking and vaping.

"Young people growing up in households where family members smoke or vape are more likely to start themselves," it warned.