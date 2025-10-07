Socialist union action goes ahead despite far-right mayor ban

The ABVV socialist trade union trade union holds a flyer action at the Tuesday market in Ninove city center, Tuesday 07 October 2025. Vlaams Belang Mayor D'haeseleer denied the ABVV permission to distribute flyers at the market in Ninove for political reasons. Credit: Belga

The Flemish Socialist Union ABVV distributed leaflets at the Ninove market in East Flanders on Tuesday morning, criticising the federal government’s pension policies.

The action had been banned by far-right Mayor Guy D’Haeseleer of Forza Ninove, which is affiliated with far-right Flemish nationalists, Vlaams Belang. However, as he had previously indicated, he chose not to involve the police.

The socialist trade union had announced that it would go ahead with the campaign anyway and has described the decision as an infringement of fundamental rights.

On Tuesday, the distribution proceeded peacefully and without incident.

"The action is taking place, and people are supportive of us. It’s being tolerated. The mayor hasn’t changed his decision — a ban for political reasons — but he didn’t send the police," said Angeline Van Den Rijse, president of ABVV’s East Flanders branch.

The mayor had defended his ban, considered unconstitutional by the union, by pointing out that ABVV systematically excludes members of Vlaams Belang and Forza Ninove.

ABVV acknowledged that Vlaams Belang activists are not welcome in their organisation, explaining that this stems from their statutes: "Those who advocate racist or sexist views go against our values. Associations have the right to reject such members."

