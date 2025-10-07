Spanish royals open Europalia festival in Brussels

King Philippe of Belgium, King Felipe IV and Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured at the signing of the Golden Book, during an audience at the Royal Palace in Brussels, on Tuesday 07 October 2025. Credit: Belga

From 8 October to 1 February next year, the Bozar in Brussels will host Luz y Sombra. Goya and Spanish Realism, the main exhibition of Europalia España, inaugurated by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Tuesday.

The exhibition features the renowned Spanish artist Francisco de Goya, whose work includes vivid portraits, scenes of Spanish life, and socially critical pieces addressing war and injustices.

Curators Rocío Gracia Ipiña and Leticia Sastre Sánchez present over 70 of Goya’s works alongside pieces by more than 70 Spanish artists from the last three centuries, including Pablo Picasso, Marisa González, and Antonio Saura.

Through Goya’s themes, the exhibition delves into Spain’s cultural and artistic heritage while addressing contemporary global issues.

The legacy of Goya’s satire, political commitment, and connection to ordinary people is explored through works by various artists and literary figures.

Clichés about Spanish identity, such as flamenco and bullfighting, are used as a lens to examine deeper cultural meanings in the exhibition.

Beyond the Bozar show, this 30th edition of Europalia includes over 100 events with 170 artists across 80 locations in Belgium, featuring visual arts, theatre, dance, music, film, and literature.

The festival’s return to Spain as its focus coincides with the 40th anniversary of its first Spain-themed edition.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are visiting Belgium for the occasion, with the official opening marked by their joint appearance with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Related News