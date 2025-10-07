Trade unions expect massive turnout on 14 October

FGTB General secretary Thierry Bodson

Trade unions are expecting a large turnout for the nationwide day of action scheduled for Tuesday, 14 October.

The mobilisation is being organised to protest against the policies of the governing Arizona coalition, which includes Mouvement Réformateur (MR), Les Engagés, Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA), Vooruit, and Christen Democratisch & Vlaams (CD&V).

“We are expecting a significant number of participants, from all sectors and various organisations, similar to what we saw in 2014,” said Thierry Bodson, president of the FGTB trade union federation.

In 2014, Belgium witnessed widespread protests, including some against a wage index freeze. A demonstration in November that year drew over 100,000 people onto the streets.