Mayor appeals for beefed-up police presence following shooting

The mayor of Saint-Gilles, Jean Spinette, has issued an urgent call for increased police presence to tackle the growing gun violence in the Brussels municipality.

In an open letter sent on Tuesday to Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, public prosecutor Julien Moinil, and Brussels-Midi Police Chief Jurgen De Landsheer, Spinette expressed deep concern over the “normalisation” of gun-related violence. He pressed for immediate action to strengthen police resources on the ground.

The plea follows a shooting last Wednesday night at Bethlehem Square, where bullets struck the local school, Les Quatre Saisons. One bullet was lodged in the school secretary’s window frame, while another was found embedded in a classroom’s double glazing. “I am willing to be a reassuring mayor, but enough is enough,” said Spinette. “The staff have been extraordinary—resilient and understanding—but we need reinforcements and a stronger police presence.”

In the letter, Spinette said he was angered by the fact that such violence is becoming commonplace, and criticised the lack of response. “It is unacceptable to consider it normal to see shootouts involving military-grade weapons near a school,” he said. He added that he could not understand why two additional police patrols could not be deployed to the area.

Offering his support to both the public prosecutor and the Brussels-Midi police force, Spinette acknowledged their tireless efforts to restore safety. “This letter is not a denunciation,” he clarified. “It is a cry for help—for solidarity and awareness.”

A meeting with the Interior Minister is to be held in the next few days.