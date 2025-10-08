Cloudy weather on Wednesday with risk of light rain

Large view of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit : Belga.

The northwest of Belgium may see some sunny spells on Wednesday morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Elsewhere, cloud cover will be dense, with occasional light drizzle possible. Low visibility is expected in parts of the Ardennes.

During the day, sunny intervals will move towards the central and southeastern regions, while clouds will gather again over the northwest.

Maximum temperatures will range between 13°C and 17°C. Winds will be light, becoming moderate along the coast, and shifting from north to northwest.

In the evening and overnight, the sky will remain quite cloudy at times, with isolated light rain in some areas, although occasional clear spells may occur.

Fog and mist are expected to form locally as the night progresses. Minimum temperatures will range from 7°C to 13°C, with light, variable winds.

