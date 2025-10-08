Bill White confirmed as new US Ambassador to Belgium

Newly appointed US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga / AFP

American businessman Bill White has been confirmed as the new US Ambassador to Belgium, he told The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

William Bryan White – known as Bill – was nominated by US President Donald Trump in December last year, and will succeed Michael M. Adler.

Trump previously praised the new Ambassador to Belgium for his contributions to the US military, saying that he had "worked tirelessly to support Great American Patriots" by raising over $1.5 billion. White was also a major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. A more in-depth profile of White can be found here.

Despite Belgium's small size, the ambassadorship post to the country is considered to be a very important one, given the presence of NATO and the EU.

It is understood that White is due to arrive in Belgium to present his credentials to the King in early November.

