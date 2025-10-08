Man killed after collision with school bus

Illustration picture shows an agglomeration sign for Offagne, Saturday 27 February, in Offagne. Credit: Belga

A motorist was killed on Wednesday morning in a collision with a school bus between Offagne and Paliseul in the province of Luxembourg, local media reported.

At around 8am, a pick-up truck travelling towards Offagne collided with a school bus heading to Paliseul carrying children. The driver of the pick-up truck died at the scene.

Approximately a dozen schoolchildren were taken to the hospital in Libramont as a precaution after the bus ended up in an embankment. The mayor of Paliseul, Alain Poncelet, said the bus driver was in shock.

Firefighters from Paliseul and Bertrix attended the scene. Traffic was halted to allow emergency services to operate safely.

As of 10:30am on Wednesday, the road remained closed, awaiting the arrival of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.