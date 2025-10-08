Live Nation becomes new owner of Pukkelpop

Illustration picture shows entrance on the first day of the Pukkelpop four-day musical festival in Kiewit, Hasselt on Thursday 18 August 2022. Credit: Belga

Entertainment company Live Nation will become the new owner of Pukkelpop, the festival announced on Wednesday.

Pukkelpop founder and current manager Chokri Mahassine will head the new company.

Co-founders Marie Peremans, Patrick Breugelmans and Christiane Sluyter will also remain on board, together with the rest of the Pukkelpop team, according to a press release.

Pukkelpop's head office will remain in Leopoldsburg. "There will be hardly any changes in day-to-day operations", emphasises Pukkelpop spokesperson Frederik Luyten.

He adds that "thanks to the cooperation agreement with Live Nation, the future of the festival remains secure for the next generation of Pukkelpoppers".

The administrative settlement will be finalised within a few weeks. Concert and event promoter Live Nation already organises festivals such as Graspop, Rock Werchter and Werchter Boutique in our country.

