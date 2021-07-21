   
Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021
Latest News:
Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set...
No electricity, water or gas: 9,000 people need...
Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down...
Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on...
Belgium in Brief: Vive La Belgique?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 July 2021
    Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close
    No electricity, water or gas: 9,000 people need new accommodation after floods
    Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down voluntarily
    Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on National Day
    Belgium in Brief: Vive La Belgique?
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day, and how?
    National Day in Brussels: Traffic details and closures
    Revealed: Charles Michel as PM was targetted by Pegasus spyware
    Politicians ignored warnings about flood risk for decades, climate expert says
    ‘Pandemic is a test, and the world is failing,’ says WHO
    Data of pet owners made available in search for animals in flooded regions
    Staycation Spotlight: Summer of Globe
    Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever
    Number of hunger strikers being hospitalised rapidly increasing
    King praises aid workers and volunteers in National Day speech
    Fewer than one person dying on average per day due to coronavirus
    Flood-hit areas could now face spread of infectious diseases
    The Recap: Fixing Rooms, Wolf Cubs & Global Emissions
    Second report on the rule of law in the EU continues to show mixed picture
    Walloon government frees initial €2 billion for reconstruction after floods
    View more
    Share article:

    Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close

    Wednesday, 21 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The last newspaper kiosk in the City of Brussels. Credit: Lauren Walker/ The Brussels Times

    The last newspaper kiosk in the City of Brussels, located on Avenue de la Toison d’Or near the Louise roundabout, is set to be demolished as a result of the complete renovation of the shopping street.

    Brussels Mobility is planning a complete overhaul of the area, together with Boulevard de Waterloo, which will involve the street being demolished from shop façade to façade.

    The aim of the project is to create a more open space to encourage people passing by to shop or to visit the restaurants to stay for longer by making the area more attractive.

    The plans for the revised Avenue de la Toison d’Or. Credit: Brussels Mobility

    As part of the complete overhaul, the pavements will be altered with new lighting systems, car, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be reorganised, and various plants will be placed.

    A large esplanade will be created around the roundabout, near where the current kiosk stands. However, a new permit must be requested for another one to be located here, according to reports from Bruzz. 

    Around the time of Expo 58, there were around 52 newspaper kiosks across the region, but since then, most have closed up shop either because they were forced to due to renovations, or because they went out of business, making this the last one standing.