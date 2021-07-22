   
Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Latest News:
Staycation Spotlight: Hide & Seek festival...
Employment growing for first time since start of...
End of hunger strike leaves political damage in...
Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus continues...
The Recap: Pegasus, Reunifications & Ignored Warnings...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 July 2021
    Staycation Spotlight: Hide & Seek festival
    Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic
    End of hunger strike leaves political damage in its wake
    Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus continues to increase
    The Recap: Pegasus, Reunifications & Ignored Warnings
    France raises vaccination target due to ‘fourth wave of infections’
    Death toll after floods rises to 32 in Belgium, 18 people still missing
    Undocumented migrants in Brussels to end hunger strike
    Minister: East Flanders province must review plans to drain polder area
    Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close
    No electricity, water or gas: 9,000 people need new accommodation after floods
    Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down voluntarily
    Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on National Day
    Belgium in Brief: Vive La Belgique?
    Revealed: Charles Michel as PM was targetted by Pegasus spyware
    Politicians ignored warnings about flood risk for decades, climate expert says
    ‘Pandemic is a test, and the world is failing,’ says WHO
    Data of pet owners made available in search for animals in flooded regions
    Staycation Spotlight: Summer of Globe
    Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever
    View more
    Share article:

    Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic

    Thursday, 22 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The employment rate increased by 1.4% in June 2021 in comparison with January 2020, which marks the first growth in employment in Belgium since before the start of the coronavirus crisis.

    In the first six months of this year, employment grew even more rapidly, by 4.3% in the first six months, whilst smaller companies (with fewer than 20 employees), are taking 8% more people on than before the pandemic, according to a recent analysis from HR services company Acerta.

    “It is striking that the employment, on average across all sectors, is already higher than before the coronavirus crisis. That means that companies are finally hiring new employees again,” Nele Mertens, legal advisor at Acerta, said in a press release.

    Based on data gathered from more than 30,000 companies, businesses in the construction sector and the food industry have increased most, by 4.1% and 3% respectively.

    The only sectors in which employment levels haven’t gone back to pre-Covid levels or have decreased are the hotel and catering industry (-5.3%) and the metal and manufacturing industry (-4.9%).

    Smaller companies also employed more people in June last year, but this was followed by a sharp drop of 6.2% in the number of new jobs in these businesses.

    “Small businesses felt the impact of the corona crisis quicker. They often have a smaller (financial) buffer to absorb the damage, and therefore have to adapt and make decisions more quickly,” Mertens explained.

    Mertens added that the fact that the government is now not only focusing on the survival of the economy, but is also encouraging increased employment, plays a big role in these figures.

    “The government’s support measures have undoubtedly helped companies bridge the difficult period so that redundancies – for most companies anyway – have been kept to a minimum,” Mertens said.

    “In the meantime, a ‘relaunch reduction’ has been announced for the third quarter, for all sectors, with the condition of reducing temporary unemployment or creating new jobs. The focus is therefore no longer just on job stability, but also on job growth,” she explained.