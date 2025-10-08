Wallonia's first permanent cyclo-cross course inaugurated in Malmedy

Presentation of the cyclocross circuit in Malmedy, 08 October 2025. © Belga

The city of Malmedy (Liège Province) has inaugurated Wallonia’s first permanent cyclo-cross course, marking a significant development for the growing sport.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday morning was attended by members of the Malmedy Mountainbike Team, the Charles Liégeois CX team, and local officials.

This new infrastructure is seen as a milestone for cyclo-cross, a discipline that has groomed some of the top names in road cycling.

“Realising this ambitious project is a shared dream for our club,” said Christophe Guebel, president of the Malmedy club. “We wanted a safe space for our young riders. Our goal is to make this site a hub for training, performance, and community.”

Located near the municipal sports centre, the course will provide athletes and clubs with optimal training conditions throughout the year and host official competitions.

The two-kilometre circuit has already been included this year in the third round of the Henri Bensberg Challenge, a prestigious cyclo-cross event in the region. It features challenging natural elements such as inclines, ditches, slopes, and mud, making it a favourite for its technical difficulty.

“It’s a very technical and demanding course,” said Guebel. “Riders appreciate it for the challenges it offers.”

“This is more than just a route through nature; it’s a purpose-built course that embodies the spirit of cyclo-cross,” added Mathieu Bronlet, Malmedy’s alderman for sports. “With this unique infrastructure, we further establish Malmedy as a key city on the cycling map.”