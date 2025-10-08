Belgium marks Night of Darkness on Saturday to zoom in on light pollution

Nearly 80 events will take place on the evening of Saturday 11 October across Belgium’s regions to mark the Night of Darkness.

Non-profit organisation Leve(n)de Nacht aims to use the night to draw attention to the issue of light pollution.

At least 14 cities and towns in Flanders will switch off their streetlights during the evening and night so as to highlight the beauty of the night sky.

As every year, the organisation’s goal is to raise awareness about the harmful effects of light pollution and emphasise the importance of protecting the nocturnal environment.