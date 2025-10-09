Almost half the jobs at bookmaker Ladbrokes under threat

Credit: Belga / Michel Krakowski

Betting company Ladbrokes has launched a Renault procedure to dismiss 76 employees, representing nearly half its workforce, union groups announced on Thursday.

Trade unions CGSLB, CSC, and FGTB revealed the news, expressing “astonishment and anger” at the move.

The company cited cumulative losses of €24.2 million over the past five years as the reason for the restructuring.

It also pointed to the structural decline of the physical betting market as a contributing factor.

Ladbrokes had already significantly reduced its network of agencies, cutting the number of locations from 310 to 190 in recent years.