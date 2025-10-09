Belgian fans' village to return for Winter Olympics

This picture is taken during celebrations at the Olympic Festival, on Wednesday 07 August 2024 in Middelkerke. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A new Olympic village will be set up in Middelkerke on the Belgian coast during the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, scheduled from 6 to 22 February 2026,

Organiser Golazo announced on Thursday that the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (COIB) have plans to re-open the popular Olympic fan park.

Unlike the village planned for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Middelkerke site will be covered and located in the large car park of Koninginnelaan.

A winter-themed bar will serve as a central meeting point, alongside a covered ice rink. Belgian athletes’ performances in Milan-Cortina will be broadcast on big screens.

Several sports federations will also be present to offer interactive introductions to Olympic sports. Entry to the village will be free, except for access to the ice rink.

Cédric Van Branteghem, CEO of the COIB, expressed enthusiasm in a statement.

"The Olympic Festival during the Paris Olympics is an example of what we want to achieve with this initiative: inspiring everyone with the magic and experience of the Olympics while introducing them to different Olympic sports."

He added, "At the COIB, we are proud to apply this successful concept for the Winter Games for the first time. We are eager to bring the Olympic spirit to Middelkerke, as we did in the summer of 2024."

