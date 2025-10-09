UAE extradites two wanted Antwerp drug traffickers

Dubai marina. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have extradited two Antwerp drug traffickers to Belgium, the Antwerp Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed.

The individuals, identified as Faysal E.B. and Mark O., were arrested in Dubai following an Interpol Red Notice.

Faysal E.B. was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020 by the Antwerp Court of Appeal for importing a significant shipment of cocaine.

He had been caught in 2019 in a warehouse in Niel attempting to retrieve drugs from containers.

Mark O. was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison during two trials in 2024 for drug trafficking and smuggling.

He is also scheduled to appear in court early next year in connection with a major money laundering case.

