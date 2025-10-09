Police looking into sexual abuse at sports club in Antwerp

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors at a sports club in Antwerp, prompting a response from Football Flanders on Thursday.

In a statement, Football Flanders expressed support for the potential victims and their families, praising their courage in coming forward. The organisation stressed that only by reporting incidents can appropriate measures be taken.

The case came to light on Wednesday, when it was revealed that a 32-year-old man involved with an Antwerp sports club is suspected of committing sexual offences against minors while working there.

The investigation started after one of the victims filed a complaint with the police. So far, two potential victims have been identified.

Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, Football Flanders refrained from commenting on the specific case.

However, they reiterated their procedures for handling reports of misconduct. The organisation ensures professional support is provided as quickly as possible in severe incidents.

If necessary, an ad hoc committee can impose preventive suspensions or other temporary measures to minimise risks.

Additionally, Football Flanders may initiate disciplinary proceedings alongside any legal action and refer the case to the Flemish Sports Tribunal.

Finally, the organisation underscored the importance of prevention. Clubs are urged to appoint well-informed integrity officers, offer regular training on integrity and child protection, and conduct thorough screenings.