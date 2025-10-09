Flemish Minister wants to boost Dutch-speaking in Brussels hospitals

With a new pilot project, Flemish Minister for Brussels Affairs Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA) aims to improve Dutch language proficiency in Brussels hospitals.

As part of this initiative, a baseline survey of bilingualism is being conducted at Clinique Saint Jean/Kliniek Sint-Jan. The minister calls it "a groundbreaking first".

The survey is the first-ever assessment of Dutch language proficiency within a Brussels healthcare institution.

Nurses, doctors, and hospital staff can voluntarily have their Dutch language skills tested. The testing is done in collaboration with the Huis van het Nederlands and supported by the minister.

"This baseline survey fills a missing gap," said Van Achter during a press conference at Kliniek Sint-Jan.

"It will provide an objective and reliable view of the current state of language use in the hospital. This data can then guide targeted policies to strengthen bilingualism."

The minister sees this as a first step towards a bilingual healthcare sector in Brussels. The pilot project will also include regular language tests every two years to monitor progress among staff.

Additionally, the initiative offers Dutch language lessons during working hours in collaboration with the Centre for Adult Education (CVO).

To motivate staff further, employees who achieve the required language level in Dutch will be eligible for a bilingualism bonus.

