People in desk jobs urged to stand up more while working

Man standing up at his desk while working. Credit: Unsplash

The Flemish Institute for Healthy Living and the ergonomics association VerV are urging people with desk jobs to take a 10-minute movement break at 10:10 am on 10 October, as part of their ’10-10-10 campaign’.

The initiative encourages "dynamic working' by alternating between sitting and standing during the workday. According to Wim Ponsaert of VerV, the aim is to normalise this practice in offices so it becomes widely accepted.

Research shows that children aged 3 to 9 spend around five hours a day sitting.

The figure is even higher for those aged 10 to 17, with most spending nearly eight hours daily seated, primarily at school. Adults are not spared, with many working individuals aged 18 and older sitting for over eight hours a day.

Spending extended periods sitting comes with serious health risks, according to the organisers.

People who sit for more than 10 hours per day face a nearly 35% higher chance of premature death compared to those who sit for just one hour daily.

Regular breaks, however, could significantly reduce the risk of conditions such as cardiovascular disease, back pain, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

The organisers suggest practical ways to incorporate movement into daily routines, including using sit-stand desks, standing during meetings, or walking to a colleague instead of sending an email.

Even at home, dynamic working can be practised by taking short breaks between tasks, using a bookshelf or ironing board as a standing desk, or attending meetings while walking on a smartphone.

The ’10-10-10 campaign’ seeks to instil these habits as part of a healthier, more active lifestyle both at work and at home.