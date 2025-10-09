Umicore leads Bel20 index to new record

Umicore in Hoboken, Antwerp. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

The Brussels Stock Exchange continued its upward trajectory on Thursday, with the Bel20 index closing 0.39% higher at 4,959.53 points, briefly reaching a new record of 4,971.16 during the trading session.

Umicore led the index gains again, rising 4.30% to €16.97. The company bolstered its performance by selling its gold reserves to lease them back at a lower cost.

WDP followed at a distance, gaining 0.19% to close at €21.26. The real estate investor raised €500 million from institutional investors by issuing 5.25-year bonds with an interest rate of 3.175%. The funds will be used to finance its expansion.

On the broader market, medical technology company Nyxoah surged 6.04% to €5.62.

Fagron rose 0.74% to €20.40. The pharmaceutical supplier reported third-quarter turnover growth from €214.5 million to €228.2 million, increasing its nine-month turnover from €643.8 million to €704.4 million.

AB InBev faced the steepest losses among index constituents, dropping 0.70% to €51.10. Kepler Cheuvreux removed the brewer from its buy list and cut its price target from €67 to €54.

Among smaller stocks, Campine slid 3.93% to €220.00.

EnergyVision fell 2.05% to €11.26, despite continuing revenue growth. The energy platform issued invoices totalling €93.3 million in the first nine months, a 49% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Qrf dipped 0.81% to €9.84. The real estate investor raised €25 million through a new share issuance, welcoming Fort & Port Warehouses, a company owned by Fernand Huts, to its group of shareholders.