Everything you need to know about the EU's biometric border checks starting this weekend

Customs and border control signboard at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

The European Union's new Entry-Exit System (EES) for non-EU citizens – including British nationals – will be launched tomorrow, 12 October, and progressively rolled out at the EU's external borders over the course of the next six months.

The EES is a new IT system that will digitally record the entries and exits of non-EU nationals travelling to 29 European countries (EU member states, minus Cyprus and Ireland, but including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), for short stays.

From tomorrow, participating countries will introduce the system at their external borders, and data collection will be progressively rolled out at border crossing points, with full implementation by 10 April 2026.

In Belgium, this will impact travellers entering and exiting the Schengen area via Brussels Airport, Charleroi Airport and the Eurostar terminal at Brussels Midi train station.

What is the EES?

The Entry-Exit System is an automated control mechanism for citizens from non-EU countries entering or leaving the Schengen area (as well as Liechtenstein and Switzerland) on short-stay visas.

Under the system, travellers will be required to provide data (including, for the first time. their biometric information, such as fingerprints and facial scans), as well as their passport and other travel information, including arrival and departure dates and places.

The stated purpose of the EES is to make border checks quicker and more efficient, improve security within the EU and reduce queues. Additionally, by acting as an identity verification tool, it is supposed to help combat terrorism, serious organised crime and identity fraud.

By tracking people's personal and biometric data, the European Commission also aims to prevent irregular immigration, identify overstayers, and reduce identity fraud. Importantly, they added that the EES meets "the highest standards of data and privacy protection," ensuring that travellers' data remains "protected and secure."

How will it work?

European countries will introduce the different elements of the EES – including the collection of biometric data – in phases.

This means that travellers' facial images and fingerprints might not be collected at every border crossing point right away, and their personal information may not be registered in the system immediately. Until the system is fully rolled out, passports will continue to be stamped as usual.

This progressive roll-out will give border authorities, travellers and the transport industry more time to adjust to new procedures.

Once in place, it will apply to non-EU nationals travelling to a participating European country for a short stay who possess a short-stay visa or who do not need a visa to stay for a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period.

If someone overstays the period they are permitted to stay for, the system will identify them and record this information. In the event that the authorities refuse a person entry, the system will also record this information.

What will happen in Belgium?

In Belgium, the new system will impact travellers entering and exiting the Schengen zone by plane or Eurostar train.

At Brussels Airport in Zaventem, the EES will be phased in for arriving and departing passengers from Sunday – which will be clearly indicated at the airport. Staff will also be available to answer questions and to assist travellers.

Those who meet the registration requirements will need to share their personal and biometric data when arriving at or leaving the airport. "You can do this directly at the border control booth. At a later stage, you will be able to enter the details yourself at a pre-registration kiosk."

The same is true at Charleroi Airport. "We will inform passengers via our social media channels, as well as on our website and at the airport," Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Charleroi Airport, told The Brussels Times.

For people travelling by Eurostar, the EES checks happen at border control at the departure station. This means that non-EU citizens entering the Schengen zone via the Eurostar terminal at Brussels Midi station will be checked when getting on the train in London St Pancras. There will be no checks upon arrival in Brussels.

Non-EU nationals leaving the Schengen zone by Eurostar, however, will be checked by the Belgian Federal Police at the passport control points in Brussels Midi.

"The Belgian Government has decided that kiosks will not be used for exit checks at any of their border crossings," Eurostar spokesperson Céline Ronquetti told The Brussels Times.

"All the checks for non-EU citizens leaving the Schengen area from Brussels Midi Station will be done directly with the Federal Police at the existing control points," she said.

The arrival time at the Eurostar terminal before departure remains the same as before. Passengers should arrive at the station at the recommended time stated on their ticket.

"This timing takes into account how much time you will need for all pre-departure checks. We have also allowed for any EES steps you may have to complete at border control, which may include registering your biometrics," said Ronquetti.

Will the new system cause delays at the border?

While one of the aims of the new system is to reduce queues at borders by making the checks more efficient, travellers fear that the implementation of the EES will actually increase waiting times.

Passengers will have to navigate the new scanning technology, which is being installed at all international crossings (land, sea and air) in the Schengen Area.

Meanwhile, Eurostar has taken precautions to deal with expected delays by allowing passengers to board trains earlier (30 minutes before departure). The recommended arrival time stated on their ticket already takes into account the time needed for all pre-departure checks and potential EES steps.

The Commission stressed that it will keep working closely with member states to ensure a "smooth and effective deployment of the system".

Additionally, the idea behind gradual implementation over 180 days is to prevent a simultaneous launch in all countries from compromising the system. "During the roll-out period, the launch could be temporarily suspended if waiting times become too long or there are technical issues," a spokesperson said.

After one month, 10% of crossings must be recorded in the system. After three months, that percentage should rise to 35%. After six months, all travellers from outside the EU must use the system. In exceptional cases, such as long queues, member states may temporarily suspend the system.

How does the data collection work, and what happens to it?

The data will be collected and registered electronically in the system. Which biometric identifiers the EES will store depends on whether or not the travellers need a short-stay visa.

Travellers who need a short-stay visa: the system will store only a facial image (their fingerprints were already registered when they applied for a visa).

Travellers who do not need a visa: the system will store four of their fingerprints and their facial image.

People who refuse to provide their biometric data will be denied entry. The fingerprints of children under 12 years old will not be scanned.

Facial scans and fingerprint data taken during the first registration will be stored in the EES database for three years. During this period, travellers will only need to provide a fingerprint or photo at the border when entering and exiting, which will be matched against stored data.

The Commission has recognised that collecting biometrics "can have an impact on travellers' privacy," but emphasised that the technology used in the EES "ensures that people's fundamental rights are protected".

According to the Commission, storing this biometric data can increase security by preventing children from going missing or becoming victims of trafficking, reducing the risk of people being wrongfully apprehended and arrested, and helping fight serious crime and terrorism.

First EES, then ETIAS next year?

After the EES is introduced, it will be followed by the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) in late 2026. However, there will be a transition period of at least six months – meaning it will not be compulsory until 2027.

Travellers from 60 non-EU countries will need to comply with the ETIAS. It will require non-EU travellers who do not need a visa to get authorisation before entering the Schengen Area by completing an online application, providing personal details, answering security questions, and paying a €20 fee.

While the fee will be waived for under-18s and over-70s, they will still need to apply for authorisation.

This authorisation will be linked to travellers' passports and will be valid for three years (or until the passport expires).

More information on the EES can be found on the EU's website.