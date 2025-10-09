Brussels formateur presents third budget note to negotiators

Brussels Formator David Leisterh (MR) during a press conference on the negotiations for a new government for the Brussels Capital Region. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels formateur David Leisterh has presented a revised budget proposal to negotiators from six parties, aiming for a 2026 budget plan and €1 billion in savings by 2029.

On Thursday, Leisterh held bilateral talks with representatives from the Mouvement Réformateur (MR), Parti Socialiste (PS), Les Engagés, Groen, Open VLD, and Vooruit. The negotiators received his third budget proposal and are expected to provide feedback by Sunday.

Earlier this week, Leisterh announced his intention to present a new budget table after previous discussions stalled. His earlier proposal was criticised by some parties for being “too liberal,” which led him to pursue one-on-one discussions to adjust his approach.

The revised proposal appears to address some of the concerns raised in previous talks. Negotiators described it as “a step in the right direction” and said it could pave the way to a compromise. However, parties emphasised the need to carefully examine the details before making final comments. No party has rejected the new figures outright.

Negotiators have until Sunday to submit their feedback to Leisterh. No further meetings are scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, outgoing Budget and Finance Minister Sven Gatz’s cabinet has confirmed that credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s will not release a new rating for the Brussels Region on Friday. The agency will conduct its review on Friday, but the publication of the rating is expected on Monday, according to the Debt Agency.