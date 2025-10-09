Young Belgian falls to his death from balcony on Tenerife

Spanish police. Credit: Belga

A 23-year-old Belgian man has died after falling from a hotel balcony on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Authorities from the Canary Islands reported receiving an alert about a fire at a hotel in Puerto de la Cruz around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Police promptly initiated a precautionary evacuation of the hotel.

During the evacuation, officers on the scene reported that someone had fallen from a balcony. The fall occurred “for unknown reasons,” according to local authorities.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the man had already succumbed to his injuries. The official statement did not specify the victim’s nationality.

However, local media, citing police sources, identified the man as Belgian. Reports state he had been staying in the room where the fire originated and may have jumped to escape the flames.

The Canary Islands-based newspaper *El Día* further reported that investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the man might have started the fire himself.

The blaze was confined to a single room and was quickly extinguished.