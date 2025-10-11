New in town: Darts bar brings competitive spirit to Brussels' European quarter

Credit: Darts.Brussels

Leaving his corporate life behind, a former Google employee has opened Brussels' first technology-enhanced darts venue in Etterbeek, betting that the Belgian capital is ready for a new kind of competitive entertainment.

Laurent Neukermans launched Darts.Brussels on Place Jordan in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek last month after leaving his job in Paris, where he lived next door to a similar establishment.

"I felt like I made the world a slightly worse place every day instead of a slightly better place every day," he said, explaining his decision to leave the tech giant. "I wasn't happy anymore. So I wanted to do something completely different."

His research revealed a surprising statistic that convinced him Brussels was the right location for his new venture. "Belgium is actually the country that shows the highest amount of interest in darts globally per capita - even higher than England," Neukermans said.

The venue uses Hungarian technology that employs cameras to track real darts on real dartboards, offering 12 different games suitable for players of various skill levels. "If you're a beginner, if you're a pro or even if you're with a group that has a mix of those people, the different games allow for all different levels to play with each other," Neukermans explained.

The space can accommodate up to 66 people playing darts simultaneously, with a maximum capacity of 99. Pricing is set at €14 per hour for six people, which works out to less than € 2.33 per person. "I don't think you can find anywhere in Brussels for that price for entertainment," Neukermans noted.

Neukermans, who has no previous hospitality experience, has assembled a team featuring an investor friend who previously owned a bar.

The venue offers an extensive selection of drinks, including seven non-alcoholic beers, mocktails, and cocktails, alongside a wine list curated by a sommelier. The food menu caters to various dietary requirements, offering vegan, halal, and gluten-free options.

"Darts, at the end of the day, it's a game for the people, so the prices should be as democratic as possible," Neukermans said. The venue aims to strike a balance between quality service and affordable pricing, hoping that increased volume will enable them to maintain current prices.

The bar's design, created by a friend who is an architect, aims for what Neukermans describes as "a little bit of a dirty speakeasy bar" vibe. "I wanted it to be a place where people feel like they're in private, even though the space is quite big," he said.

Plans for the future, Neukermans says, include regular tournaments, live music and DJ sets. More ambitiously, he hopes to expand to ten locations across Belgium within a year.

"I would love it if this could be a Belgian story with a Belgian end, and not something that is being sold off to the highest bidder," he said, noting competition from UK-based Flight Club, which recently received a significant capital injection for expansion.

The venue is available for corporate events, team-building activities, and birthday parties, with packages tailored to meet specific needs. Smaller groups can book online, while larger events can be arranged directly with Neukermans.