Man injured in Anderlecht after stabbing call

Police tape. Credit: Belga

Firefighters in Brussels responded to a stabbing incident on Friday morning at the intersection of Rue Brogniez and Avenue Clemenceau in Anderlecht.

An emergency medical service and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene following a call to emergency number 112.

Rescue personnel attended to a man who was injured but remained conscious.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, though the exact condition of his health has not been disclosed.

No further details about the circumstances of the incident have been released at this time.