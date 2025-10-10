Clock change: here's when it's scheduled

Credit : Belga.

This clock change will allow Belgians to gain an extra hour of sleep.

The switch to winter time is set to take place during the night of Saturday 25 to Sunday 26 October. At 3 a.m., the clocks will go back one hour, meaning Belgians will, in effect, gain an extra hour of sleep.

In Belgium, the seasonal clock change was introduced in the late 1970s. The measure was initially intended to reduce lighting and, consequently, energy consumption, but it has since become a topic of debate.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed scrapping the clock change altogether and using the same time year-round. Surveys conducted among Europeans showed strong support for the idea.

Yet the project appears to have stalled, and Belgium has made no further progress either.