'Maximus, can you catch a drone?'– PM mocks foiled drone plot with cheeky instagram post

Credit : maximustp16.

A suspected terrorist cell planning an attack against Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and other political figures has been dismantled, Belgian police confirmed on Thursday.

Four house raids were carried out in Antwerp, including one in Deurne near the Prime Minister's private residence, where officers discovered a homemade explosive device. Investigators believe the suspects intended to use a drone fitted with the device to carry out the attack.

Three individuals were taken into custody, with one subsequently released.

Following the revelations, De Wever reacted with humour, posting a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up alongside his dog Maximus, captioned: "Maximus, can you catch a drone?"