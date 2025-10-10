Belgium in Brief: Vigilance at all times

Credit: Belga

Yesterday evening, as the team at The Brussels Times was finalising and editing today's articles, we were made aware of a press conference to be called by the Federal Prosecutor scheduled for 6pm. Newsrooms are besieged daily by press releases alerting them to press calls, many of them from government bodies or ministries. Most of these are pushing some policy announcement or initiative and often are not relevant to your specific audience or even to that day's news cycle.

When you get a warning of something happening at 6pm, though, which involves the Public Prosecutor – particularly in Belgium, where the news cycle is, shall we say, slightly more within working hours – then you know you should probably send a reporter, and it will more than likely deliver good copy. It's an instinct you have, honed after years of similar situations, resulting in breaking news stories or major developments on a national scale.

That was indeed what happened yesterday evening. As our reporter Anas El Baye messaged us from the press conference underway, our collective eyes widened, and a few expletives were uttered (mostly by me, admittedly).

You can read the full story as we know it currently here, but suffice to say, the details that emerged yesterday evening were alarming, and a reminder that in a chaotic world, nowhere is entirely off limits. It's a cliché, but it is true to say that we should all remain vigilant every day and pay attention to our surroundings whenever we can.

We may think that by looking at our screens constantly, even while we are walking down the street or sitting on public transport, we are better informed and more aware of what's going on – but that is nonsense. We need to open our eyes, take a look around us and notice things, to help protect ourselves and others.

And you know what? It might even mean that we interact with people more, create a better sense of community, and help to bridge some divides that increasingly lead to misunderstandings, preconceptions and polarisation.

Just a thought.

Be safe.

