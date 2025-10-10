Brussels march to honour October 7 victims and condemn antisemitism

Picture shows a national march against antisemitism organized by the CCOJB coordination of Jewish organization in Belgium, on Sunday 10 December 2023 in Brussels. Credit : Belga.

A march will take place in Brussels on Sunday to commemorate the victims of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel and to denounce rising antisemitism.

The demonstration, organised by the Alliance for Peace in the Middle East, will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Poelaert Square.

It aims primarily to honour the memory of the approximately 1,200 people killed and 250 kidnapped during the Hamas assault, which triggered the ongoing conflict that has since claimed more than 65,000 lives in Gaza.

"Two years later, we walk together on the right side of history, to support the people of Israel, to demand the release of all hostages, and to stand against antisemitism and all forms of hatred," the organisers said in their statement.

They described the march as "an initiative of Jewish-Christian friendship, inspired by the universal values of justice, solidarity and peace."

The event comes just after Israel approved a ceasefire agreement and the release of the final hostages still held by Hamas. "We are very happy with this agreement," said Eugenia Daskalopoulou, chair of the Belgian Coalition for Israel, to Bruzz, which co-organised the march. "There will certainly be joy, but the action continues."

She stressed that the gathering is above all a moment of remembrance. "The October 7 attacks were an assault on humanity. Like the Holocaust, they must be commemorated; otherwise, history risks repeating itself."

Organisers said to Bruzz that the march will also serve as a show of solidarity with Jewish communities. "Antisemitism and hatred can never be justified," said Daskalopoulou. "We want to show that Jewish people have friends, that they are loved and supported."

The route of the march has not been disclosed for security reasons, and organisers are preparing for the possibility of counter-protests.

"Many pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been banned or turned hostile, but ours will be peaceful. We have no intention of provoking anyone," organisers added.