Belgian Navy tracks Russian submarine off country’s coast

Credit : TheBelgianNavy.

The Belgian Navy monitored a Russian submarine off the Belgian coast earlier today, it announced in a post on Instagram.

The submarine was located within Belgium's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the area extending up to 200 nautical miles (over 370 kilometres) from the coast.

The monitoring operation was carried out by the patrol vessel Castor.

According to VRT, the submarine entered Belgian waters at around 9 a.m. and crossed the border into the Netherlands at 1 p.m. The vessel was reportedly damaged.

The Navy stressed that Belgian patrol ships monitor the North Sea day and night.